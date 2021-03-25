Former Waterloo resident charged in historic child luring investigation

Police have charged a former Waterloo resident in a historic child luring investigation.

Waterloo regional police said they charged a 40-year-old man with luring a child and making sexually explicit material available to a child in relation to an investigation from 2016.

Officials said he used the usernames "madeincanada", "maverickkw79" and Kwguy34@gmail.com.

Waterloo regional police confirmed the man's name is Bradley Scott. He was arrested by Peel regional police last summer for child luring charges.

Anyone who has information about the man's online personas or any other online sexual interaction with someone under the age of 18 should contact police or Crime Stoppers.