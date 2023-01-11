Former Waterloo Warrior says it 'feels surreal' to sign NFL contract

Former Waterloo Warrior defensive back Tyrell Ford signed a contract with the Green Bay Packers of the National Football League on Tuesday.

“Honestly I don’t think it’s already sunk in yet. It still feels surreal, but now it’s just time to get to work,” Ford said.

The Packers flew the 24-year-old down to Wisconsin for the signing.

“I was signing and was like ‘is this real?’ type thing. It was just an awesome experience, I loved it,” Ford said.

The Niagara Falls native was a standout in his four seasons with the Warriors. During his time at the school, he was a three-time Ontario University Athletics All-Star and twice named second-team All-Canadian. He registered 94 total tackles, six sacks, 20 pass knockdowns and six interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.

“It’s been a joy to watch him grow and evolve as an adolescent into a young man. But always with the vision of being in the NFL,” Chris Bertoia, the head coach of the Warriors said.

Ford is also still technically a Waterloo student. He is back at the school finishing a few courses for his rec and leisure degree.

“Something that we try to entrench in our guys that you have got to finish the race here and get that valuable Waterloo degree. Because football does end at some point,” Bertoia said.

In 2022, Ford was drafted by the Canadian Football League’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers 13th overall. He dressed for 18 regular-season games and two playoff games, recording three solo tackles on defense and 10 tackles on special teams.

According to Ford, visiting Green Bay felt similar to his time in Winnipeg.

“It kind of reminded me of Winnipeg a little bit. Kind of like a little town. Just went I went there it seemed like home honestly,” Ford said.

Ford’s quarterback brother Tre has also been working out with NFL teams recently.

The duo are now making Waterloo a bigger deal in the football world.

“It just brings eyes and puts them on the map. Going to all these places, like all my different (NFL) visits, it was ‘where’s Waterloo? What is that?’” Ford said.

Ford will next head back to Green Bay in August for training. He plans to spend as much time as possible down south to fight for a roster spot.

“I believe in myself and I know what I’m capable of. So I’m just going to go out there, compete and see where I can get,” Ford said.