Former WHL player and Prince Albert native has died
Former WHL hockey player and Prince Albert product Matt Swaby has died, according to a GoFundMe page.
"On Friday, November 26, the world lost one of the good ones," the page reads. “Our beloved friend Matt Swab leaves behind his loving wife Carla and their three boys Thomas, Blake, and Kody."
The funds raised will go towards the funeral, ranch expenses, education, and 'hopefuly some things that can bring Carla and the boys a smile,” according to the GoFundMe.
As of Sunday morning, $128,806 of the $150,000 goal had been raised.
Swaby played midget AAA hockey for the Prince Albert Mintos, before playing in the WHL with the Tri-City Americans and Edmonton Oil Kings. Swaby also suited up for the Saskatchewan Huskies for three years.
Details surrounding his death have not been made public.
-
New Brunswick reports 45 new COVID-19 cases, 45 recoveries on SundayNew Brunswick reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, along with 45 recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 793.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Western University residence, five students test postiveFive students have tested positive for COVID-19 following an outbreak declared in Western University’s Saugeen-Maitland Hall residence, school officials confirm.
-
OC Transpo offers free transit in December and Farm Boy celebrates a milestone: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
-
Orillia Concert Band returns for in-person and virtual Christmas performanceThe Orillia Concert Band is preparing for its upcoming in-person Christmas performance, with a virtual option for those unable to attend.
-
Prince Albert Police release holiday canine calendarThe Prince Albert Police Service releases a holiday canine calendar for 2022
-
Stampeders kick off a push for the Grey Cup in ReginaThe Canadian Football League’s Western Conference semi-final kicks off in Regina as the Calgary Stampeders get set to hit the gridiron against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
-
Guests at Kingston, Ont. wedding reception exposed to COVID-19, told to get tested immediatelyMedical officer of health Dr. Piotr Oglaza confirmed on Sunday afternoon that someone at the wedding reception tested positive for COVID-19, but provided no other details about the case.
-
No injuries reported after driver crashes into popular Oakville restaurantPolice in Halton Region have charged a driver after they allegedly crashed a Mercedes into an Oakville restaurant early Sunday morning.
-
Bright Lights to begin with official tree lighting ThursdayBright Lights Windsor will kick off on Thursday with the official tree lighting at Jackson Park.