Former WHL player and Prince Albert native has died

Former WHL hockey player and Prince Albert product Matt Swaby has died, according to a GoFundMe page.

"On Friday, November 26, the world lost one of the good ones," the page reads. “Our beloved friend Matt Swab leaves behind his loving wife Carla and their three boys Thomas, Blake, and Kody."

The funds raised will go towards the funeral, ranch expenses, education, and 'hopefuly some things that can bring Carla and the boys a smile,” according to the GoFundMe.

As of Sunday morning, $128,806 of the $150,000 goal had been raised.

Swaby played midget AAA hockey for the Prince Albert Mintos, before playing in the WHL with the Tri-City Americans and Edmonton Oil Kings. Swaby also suited up for the Saskatchewan Huskies for three years.

Details surrounding his death have not been made public.