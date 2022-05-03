Former Winnipeg Centre MP joining mayoral race

A familiar face in Winnipeg’s political realm has decided to enter the race for the city’s next mayor.

Robert-Falcon Ouellette submitted his registration for his campaign on Tuesday, joining five other hopefuls so far.

Ouellette is no stranger to the political world as he previously ran for mayor in 2014 and he represented Winnipeg Centre as a Member of Parliament with the federal Liberal government from 2015 to 2019.

In a post on his election website, Ouellette said strong leadership is needed at city hall.

“We will bring together citizens, community groups, businesses and all levels of government to create a better city for everyone. Our city should be safe, livable, and thriving,” he said.

During an interview after registering, Ouellette said he wants to make Winnipeg a city for all.

“I believe if we work together we can actually make a difference. I think we can actually make our city a better place,” he said. “I have a passion for the people and the City of Winnipeg. I love this city and I want to make it a better place for more people. Not just in the suburbs, not just downtown. Everyone.”

Ouellette is the sixth person to register for the mayoral race, joining Jennifer Motkaluk, Don Woodstock, Christopher Clacio, Rick Shone and Scott Gillingham.

A new mayor will be decided on Oct. 26.