Former Winnipeg football coach pleads guilty to sexual assault, luring

A former high school football coach in Winnipeg has pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault.

Kelsey Albert Dana McKay pleaded guilty Thursday morning to nine counts of sexual assault and two counts of luring.

McKay, a prominent figure in the city’s football community, coached football and taught physical education at Churchill High School and Vincent Massey Collegiate for two decades.

According to an agreed statement of facts, McKay was described as a “father figure” to several of the victims.

Court heard through his position as coach that he would befriend many of his victims and regularly take them to lunch and to get Slurpees. Court was also told McKay had considerable power within the school community, and even when his athletes barely attended classes, he would ensure they got good grades.

“McKay was highly respected by most – but he was also an intimidating presence who demonstrated a, quote unquote, old school coaching style, that can also be described as verbally and emotionally abusive,” Crown Attorney Katie Dojack told the court.

The statement of facts said McKay would invite victims to his home, where they would watch football or movies. Sexual assaults occurred on multiple occasions.

McKay would repeatedly text his victims, often making sexual comments, court heard. One victim asked him to stop sending the messages. McKay said sorry, but continued to contact him.

A sentencing hearing will take place at a later date.