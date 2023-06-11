Former Winnipeg Mayor hired in new role at Canada Life

Winnipeg's former mayor has landed himself a new job.

Brian Bowman is the new vice president of sustainability and social impact at Canada Life.

The insurance provider made the announcement Friday. Bowman told CTV News Winnipeg he's excited at the opportunity.

"It just seemed like a really strong fit for me in terms of the skill sets that I bring to the table," he said.

Bowman has considered a few different positions, both in Winnipeg and across Canada, since leaving City Hall nearly nine months ago.

He said he was attracted to the Canada Life job because of the company's sustainable approach. "Looking back, they certainly caught my eye of the leadership that they are providing," Bowman said.

Bowman began talking with leadership at Canada Life some time ago about the position. He sees it as an opportunity to continue some of the work he began as mayor. "Whether it's things like the million tree challenge or other sustainability initiatives," he said.

Bowman said the social impact aspect of job really resonated with him as a Canadian. "We're on a journey of reconciliation," said Bowman. "And the efforts of Canada Life have been, I think, leading in the corporate community. They’ve been doing some incredibly inspiring work."

He said Canada Life provides anti-oppression training to its employees, and was one of the first signatories to the Winnipeg Indigenous Accord.

"The opportunity to assist and build on their good work already is something that really appealed to me," Bowman said.

Bowman is also looking forward to the international aspect of this job, working with Canada Life offices in the United States and Europe.

He will have three primary responsibilities in the role. "One is developing a global sustainability and social impact strategy," he said. "The second part will be working on reconciliation work here in Canada but also addressing similar challenges in other jurisdictions like the United States and in Europe. And the third aspect that I'll be working on is strengthening and building relationships with community partners."

Bowman has enjoyed the nearly nine month break he's had since leaving office last September.

"It's been great, I've had an opportunity to spend a little bit more quality time with my family as well as do some travel. Now when I hit a pothole, I text the new mayor and complain to him," Bowman joked.

He said he knows the new position will come with a steep learning curve, but he's looking forward to sinking his teeth into the role.

And though he did consider moving elsewhere, Bowman is thrilled to be staying in Manitoba. "I love Winnipeg, I love this community," he said. "The idea of staying here was really important to me."