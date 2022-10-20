Former WLU president Max Blouw named member of the Order of Canada
Max Blouw, Wilfrid Laurier University’s former president and vice-chancellor, has been appointed as a member of the Order of Canada.
While the initial announcement was made in November 2020, he didn’t receive the insignia until Thursday at a ceremony in Ottawa.
Blouw served as president and vice-chancellor at Laurier from 2007 to 2017.
According to a Governor General’s website, he is being recognized for undertaking “major projects that contributed to the development and expansion” of Wilfrid Laurier University and The University of Northern British Columbia.
Under Blouw’s leadership, Laurier’s “Brantford campus saw extensive expansion, including through the opening of the Research and Academic Centre, the start of construction on the Laurier Brantford YMCA complex and the purchase of the Market Square building [in Kitchener], as well as the creation of two faculties … on the Waterloo campus, Lazaridis Hall and the Centre for Cold Regions and Water Science were built.”
The Governor General’s office also cited his work with multiple government initiatives, including as founding director of the National Collaborating Centre for Indigenous Health.
The Order of Canada is one of the highest civilian honours.
