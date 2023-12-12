Former Woodstock mayor has day in court

The embattled former mayor of Woodstock had his first day in court Tuesday to face impaired driving counts.

Trevor Birtch was charged on Oct. 30 after OPP attended a two-vehicle crash on the 31st Line of Zorra Township near Ingersoll.

One person received minor injuries in the collision.

Following an investigation, Birtch was charged with impaired driving and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He did not appear in court Tuesday — but his lawyer succeeded in a request to have his matter put over until Jan. 16.

Birtch, who served as Woodstock’s mayor for over seven years, is also facing two unrelated sexual assault trials.

Those trials are expected to begin in the spring.