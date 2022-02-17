Former WRPS chief offered contract as interim police chief in Ottawa
A former chief of the Waterloo Regional Police Service has been offered a contract to serve as interim police chief in Ottawa.
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson confirmed to CTV News that Matthew Torigian was offered the contract.
Ottawa’s police chief Peter Sloly stepped down on Tuesday amid criticism of his handing of the ongoing trucker protests in downtown Ottawa.
Torigian served as WRPS chief between 2007 and 2014. He then became deputy minister for the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services.
Torigian also made headlines a few years ago when he was named in a $167-million lawsuit alleging he blocked women from moving up the ranks.
Most of Ottawa’s police services board was overturned at a council meeting on Wednesday night. Ottawa Coun. Diane Deans was ousted as chair after she led the effort to hire a new interim police chief without a competition.
A number of councillors said they were disappointed to hear about the hiring through social media.
With files from CTV Ottawa
