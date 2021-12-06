Former youth pastor pleads guilty to sexual exploitation

A former youth pastor in Wingham, Ont. has pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation.

Simon Chiarello, 29, pleaded guilty to the charges on December 1 in a Goderich courtroom.

Chiarello was facing seven counts of sexual assault and seven counts of sexual exploitation related to incidents allegedly involving a teenager last year in Huron County.

Chiarello was the Youth Ministry director at Maitland River Community Church in Wingham, and also worked at Wingham’s Youth for Christ Youth Centre.

Chiarello will be back in court on Jan. 31, 2022 to set a date for sentencing.