Formerly homeless Sudbury senior says ‘earth angels’ are helping her

CTV News has an update on a 70-year-old homeless woman in Greater Sudbury who was living in her Jeep with her cat Piglet.

Deborah Craig said since the story aired on CTV Northern Ontario there has been an outpouring of generous community support and that one couple stepped forward to give them a place to stay temporarily.

“A couple that I don’t want to mention, (these) ‘earth angels’ – they have been very very good to me,” said Craig.

“Very very good.”

Craig said the same couple and others have helped her secure an apartment.

“Happy – excited to finally get out of the car,” said Craig.

Craig said she is also extremely grateful for all the help she received from the Elgin Street Mission.

Ginette Grandmaison is the basic needs facilitator at the Mission and has helped Craig fill out paperwork and with budgeting. She has also connected her with people who have reached out to help.

“I really have no really no words to describe the change in Deborah from when I first got her there to today,” said Grandmaison.

“It’s nice to see that our community has that much love.”

Craig said although she had shelter in her Jeep that living in the cold was brutal and she feels deeply for those living in the elements.

“There should be more places for the homeless,” she said.

“There should because they are still living on the street… awful… awful and minus 30 degrees. It’s horrible I am glad I am out of it.”

Craig told CTV News having her own place to call home means to world to her.