Formerly incarcerated Indigenous people 'less likely to call police': community expert

An Indigenous organization and police are concerned that people who fear police and find themselves in vulnerable situations might not reach out.

Native Clan Organization Executive Director and former police officer Kendell Joiner says they offer Indigenous supports for people leaving prison – people he finds often lose trust in police.

“People are less likely to call police if they’ve had interaction with the police that got them involved in the system to begin with,” he said.

This worries him, as people could end up in risky situations when they leave prison.

“Society doesn’t like thinking of those who offend or commit crime as vulnerable people, but they are,” Joiner said.

Overall incarceration rates in Manitoba dropped during the pandemic – but the percentage of Indigenous representation in Manitoba facilities has steadily risen in the past 10 years.

More than three quarters of all adults admitted are Indigenous, rising six per cent in the past ten years. Four out of every five youth admitted are Indigenous, rising almost five per cent in the past ten years.

Winnipeg Police Service Superintendent Bonnie Emerson says some Indigenous people have good relationships with the police, but that is not the case for everyone.

“Some of that no-relationship is caused by a fear, either because of personal experience or because of some of the information that is being shared on social media,” Emerson said. “My concern is that you are going to have a vulnerable person with no direct contact with the police service but afraid to engage with the police service.”

She says part of her work is engaging with organizations hesitant to work with police.

“They’re less willing to partner with the police and a lot of my work is doing this engagement.”

Inside of Ka Ni Ganichihk, Indigenous community members are able to access supports such as education, childcare, and traditional teachings. Executive director Dodie Jordaan sees first-hand how the supports they offer can help people avoid turning to crime.

"Getting to know the needs of each of those programs, that has been a huge benefit in helping to address the community," Jordaan said.

She says many people stay connected with the centre even after they no longer need help.

“Even our community staff, our former members, come in to use medicines.”

Ka Ni Ganichihk is one of the many Indigenous organizations the Winnipeg Police Service partners with.

“You’ll hear me talk about the Winnipeg Outreach Network – but really that’s a whole series of Indigenous service providers that we’re not the lead in,” Police Chief Danny Smyth said. “We are helping them support the work they do.”

He says while those partnerships exist, the work continues.

“Those relationships are always going to be ongoing and we have some pretty strong partnerships in the Indigenous community.”