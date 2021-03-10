Formet Industries in St. Thomas has pleaded guilty and fined $70,000 after an employee was hurt while on the job.

On Feb. 28, 2019, a worker was injured after being struck by a truck frame that was being moved by a crane.

A warning audible alarm was sounded but automatically shut off.

An investigation determined that the alarm should be reset manually by an operator and Formet failed as an employer to take precautions to protect the worker.

The court also imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge as required by the Provincial Offences Act to assist victims of crime.

The auto parts manufacturer makes full chassis frames, front module assemblies, bumpers, side impact beams and rocker panels.