Fort Albany First Nation embarks on journey to uncover truth behind St. Anne's Indian Residential School

Community officials have announced that Fort Albany First Nation, located on the James Bay Coast, is initiating the difficult journey of uncovering the truth behind St. Anne's Indian Residential School.

They said preliminary searches suggest students who attended the school were from six First Nation communities including: Fort Albany, Attawapiskat, Weenusk, Constance Lake, Moose Factory and Fort Severn.

Chief Robert Nakogee said the federal and provincial governments are providing funding for the search which will be driven by the survivors; and Narratives Inc, a planning firm from Winnipeg, Manitoba will assist along with two community coordinators who will be hired.

Nakogee said, families who have lost loved ones are looking for answers to their questions to aid in their healing because they are still carrying pain decades after the school closed in 1976. It had operated for seventy years.

This is a developing story...