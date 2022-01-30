Fort Albany First Nation embarks on journey to uncover truth behind St. Anne's Indian Residential School
Community officials have announced that Fort Albany First Nation, located on the James Bay Coast, is initiating the difficult journey of uncovering the truth behind St. Anne's Indian Residential School.
They said preliminary searches suggest students who attended the school were from six First Nation communities including: Fort Albany, Attawapiskat, Weenusk, Constance Lake, Moose Factory and Fort Severn.
Chief Robert Nakogee said the federal and provincial governments are providing funding for the search which will be driven by the survivors; and Narratives Inc, a planning firm from Winnipeg, Manitoba will assist along with two community coordinators who will be hired.
Nakogee said, families who have lost loved ones are looking for answers to their questions to aid in their healing because they are still carrying pain decades after the school closed in 1976. It had operated for seventy years.
This is a developing story...
-
Sask. reports 1,331 new cases, one new deathSaskatchewan reported 1,331 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, as well as one new death.
-
Three people taken to hospital after collision on Gardiner ExpresswayThree people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision on the Gardiner Expressway Sunday afternoon.
-
Child care safety: 50 experts and organizations send letter to premier Ford including Sudbury DaycareThe Ontario Coalition for Better Child Care has sent a letter to Premier Doug Ford calling on him to take immediate and concrete action to support the safety and viability of licensed child care programs in the province.
-
N.B. reports five deaths Sunday, 164 people in hospital with COVID-19New Brunswick reported five additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday. So far this month, over 70 people have died from the virus in the province.
-
Coroners service called to 'tragic' East Vancouver fireThe BC Coroners Service has been called to the scene of a fire in East Vancouver Sunday morning.
-
After reflecting on two election defeats, B.C. Liberals get ready to elect new leaderA new leader will be chosen by British Columbia's Liberals on Saturday after a months-long campaign that often focused on renewal and a new course for a party that has lost successive elections after 16 years in power.
-
Housework or sleep? Study says it depends when you were bornGeneration X women are more likely to do housework, care for children, read for pleasure and do lawn work, a new study found. Millennial women are more inclined to exercise, spend leisure time on computers, take care of their pets and sleep.
-
Advocates call for pay transparency to address wage gap, labour shortagesAs widespread labour shortages force Canadian companies to re-evaluate their employee recruitment and retention practices, experts say pay transparency is increasingly in the spotlight.
-
Ottawa school boards monitoring protests ahead of return to class on MondayThe Ottawa Catholic School Board says all schools are scheduled to be open on Monday, "although there could be bus delays in the downtown core."