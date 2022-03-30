Fort Garry building destroyed in fire

A commercial building in Winnipeg’s Fort Garry neighbourhood was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday.

Crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were called to the fire at the two-storey building in the 1200 block of Manahan Avenue around 9:25 a.m.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the building. Crews then launched an exterior attack using an aerial ladder and hose streams due to the deteriorating conditions. Crews had the fire under control just after 2 p.m.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and there are no damage estimates at this time. However, the building sustained severe damage and is expected to be a total loss.