Fort Macleod fire deemed arson, second set at property this month

RCMP in a southern Alberta town are investigating two fires at a property in the last week that are believed to have been deliberately set.

Emergency crews were called to reports of a fire at a Fort Macleod home on Monday night. No injuries were reported in connection with the blaze and the subsequent investigation determined it was an act of arson.

This week's fire at the home was the second to occur at the property in the last seven days and both fires are considered suspicious.

The extent of the damage to the home has not been disclosed. Officials confirm a neighbouring business was also damaged.

Anyone with surveillance footage of suspicious activity that may be connected to either fire, or has information regarding the suspected arsons, is asked to contact the Fort Macleod RCMP detachment or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.