Fort Macleod man accused of stealing truck, driving around town

A Fort Macleod man has been charged after allegedly stealing a truck and driving it around town.

Fort Macleod RCMP says they received a complaint on Wednesday afternoon of a "known male driving around Fort Macleod in a stolen GMC Sierra truck."

Extensive patrols in response to the complaint were made and the suspect was located with the stolen truck. He was subsequently arrested.

During the arrest, officers found the man to be in "possession of two stolen credit cards" and determined he had an outstanding arrest warrant.

Robert Harry Taggart, 25, has been charged with:

Three counts of possession of property obtained by crime; and

Two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

The accused has been released from custody with several conditions.

Taggart's next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 24 in Fort Macleod provincial court.