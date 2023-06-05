Fort Macleod man charged in drug bust

Police have made another arrest in an operation targeting fentanyl traffickers in southern Alberta.

Members of the RCMP's Southern Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit (SAD CRU), along with Fort Macleod RCMP, RCMP police dog services and the Blood Tribe Police Service, conducted a search warrant on a home in Fort Macleod on June 1.

During the search, police found:

142 grams of suspected methamphetamine;

85 grams of suspected cocaine;

28 grams of suspected fentanyl;

227 grams of suspected psilocybin;

150 millitres of 4-hydroxybutanic acid (GHB);

Six Tasers;

Two brass knuckles; and

A can of tear gas.

Carl Zehanoviz, 39, is charged with:

Possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of psilocybin for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of 4-hydroxybutanic acid (GHB) for the purpose of trafficking; and

Three counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

Zehanoviz was released on a promise to appear in court in Fort Macleod on June 21.