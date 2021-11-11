Fort Macleod RCMP looking for public assistance in theft of stolen equipment
Fort Macleod RCMP are looking for public assistance in locating a stolen flatbed truck, forklift and dump trailer.
The incident took place Oct. 25, around 8:45 a.m., when police received a report of a stolen black Ford 350 flatbed truck attached to a dump trailer that contained a forklift, which were also stolen.
The dump trailer is described as a 2021 tri-axle, with three 7000 pound axles. It's black with Alberta license number 6CP231.
The forklift is a 1975 model, orange, and propane-fuelled.
Since Nov. 1, a number of incidents in Okotoks, Coaldale, High River, and Claresholm and on Hwy. 2 north of Claresholm have taken place involving the stolen equipment and a suspect has been captured on camera following a shoplifting incident in Okotoks.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-4406. Anonymous sources can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.
