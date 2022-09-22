Fort Macleod woman charged after search warrant leads to seizure of stolen property

A Fort Macleod woman has been charged after RCMP officers executed a search warrant and discovered property stolen from a local business.

On Sept. 11, Fort Macleod RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence on 19 Street.

Maria Leeza Bishop, 27, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

Bishop was released from custody. She's scheduled to appear at Fort Macleod Provincial Court on Oct. 5.

The RCMP continues to be committed to reducing property crimes in rural communities. Anyone with information about crime in the area is urged to contact Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-7220. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play store.