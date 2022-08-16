Fort Qu'Appelle hosts land based cultural event, linking youth to traditional culture

Fort Qu’Appelle’s treaty grounds are transformed into a large outdoor classroom for a week long Indigenous youth land based cultural camp, where youth and families can learn to cook moose meat, bead, create a drum, or get information on traditional healing methods.

The camp is also geared on healing through education, focusing on health in a holistic way, to pass onto the next generations.

“We’re looking at ways to improve health outcomes to our people. We’re not discounting western knowledge and western science, but we want to incorporate our traditional beliefs, ceremonies practices and elders into a part of that system,” said Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) First Vice Chief David Pratt.

The event welcomes not just youth, however.

Rosella Goodwill-Archdale is teaching traditional medicine practices to parents, showing what locally grown remedies can do — along with a look back at what parents did generations ago to keep their children healthy.

“It’s very important. I have learned from my elders. A lot of them are passed on now. I’m just going with a little bit of information and I hope it reaches out, and someone will pick it up,” she said.

Beading was a big draw for the younger crowds.

“I feel like I’m getting really close within my culture than I usually am,” said Ochapowace First Nation member Abby Watson.

Others had a better handle on the teachings — like Daniel Walker, who said he uses the traditional teachings in his everyday life.

“It’s been in our generation for thousands of years, before the settlers came in,” said the young Okanese First Nation member.

“It’s been in our culture. In our blood, you know?”

When it comes to bison, many teachings surround the animal, including a rundown on what uses the animal has had in the past, to cooking and preparing full bison.

Getting the youth involved is integral, due to what was lost during residential schools, according to Saskatchewan First Nations Veterans Association Grand Chief David Gamble.

“To have a better understanding — that we’re all here to listen. No one’s judging you. Nobody is taking anything from you. You just need to take the good from here — and leave the bad,” he said.

The event continues at the Fort Qu’Appelle treaty grounds until Friday.