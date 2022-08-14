Fort Saskatchewan business fire being investigated as arson: RCMP

An early Sunday morning fire that destroyed two Fort Saskatchewan businesses is being investigated as arson, Mounties say.

Around 2:44 a.m., emergency crews responded to the pair of businesses near 99 Avenue and 104 Street and found them "engulfed with flames."

No injuries were reported to authorities.

Anyone with information about the arson, including any doorbell camera video or surveillance footage, is asked to contact Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.