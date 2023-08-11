iHeartRadio

Fort Saskatchewan high school custodian facing sex assault charges


(File Photo)

A custodian at Fort Saskatchewan High School is facing several charges, accused of sexually assaulting co-workers at the school.

RCMP began an investigation into the allegations in June.

Antonio Mital, 54, of Sherwood Park, was charged with four counts of sexual assault, Mounties said Friday.

He was released with a court appearance scheduled for the end of August.

  

