It wasn’t a perfect start for Kirby Dach’s Team Canada experience.

On the fourth day of selection camp, Dach and fellow forward Dylan Cozens showed up seconds late to the team’s scrimmage.

While tardy, the players weren’t entirely at fault after a physiotherapy session had run long and coach André Tourigny hadn’t been told.

Already dealing with limited practice time already cut short by COVID-19 precautions, Tourigny faced an unpalatable dilemma: risk the bad optics of allowing his star players to bend the rules and join late, or sit them out as a message to the team.

“I talked to them and said, ‘OK, here we have a situation,’” said Tourigny. “If I let you go on the ice, what kind of message does that send to the rest of the group?”

Tourigny said Dach took matters into his own hands.

“Kirby answered and he said, ‘you know what? That would show we are loose. Do we want to send that message?’”

Dach and Cozens both agreed they didn’t, fist-bumped their coach and left the bench to watch practice from the stands.

That kind of leadership, coupled with his scoring record and NHL experience with the Chicago Blackhawks, led Tourigny and team bosses to name Dach as Canada’s captain weeks later.

“When your leaders ... are on board like that … [it] shows how much [they] care for the team,” said Tourigny.

“Kirby has set a standard for himself through his commitment and determination, which is a great example for the others on our team.”

FORT SASKATCHEWAN ROOTS

Those who have known Dach since his days as an under-age 14-year-old midget player aren’t surprised when they hear that story.

“Kirby was my captain,” said Chris Budnic, his former midget coach with the Fort Saskatchewan AAA Rangers.

“He was my captain front-running very easily because of the way that he acted. And the way that he did take it upon himself to be a leader.”

Budnic says Dach showed “that little bit extra” by arriving at the rink early, working through drills by himself, and putting in effort away from the coaches.

“Nobody had to tell him to do that. He just went and did it.”

“He was heads and tails above ... anybody else in the league, nevermind just on our team. And he knew that and he got that. And then he led by example, by doing all the little things and again, taking the right attitude every day.”

PLAYING UNDER PRESSURE

It’s an attitude Dach showed during a full season in Chicago last year after learning from NHL veterans

“I'm not afraid to speak up when somebody needs to speak up and be a vocal leader, but at the same time I like to lead by my actions and lead by example,” Dach told TSN.

“I had a season to learn from guys like (Jonathan) Toews, (Patrick) Kane, (Brent) Seabrook and (Duncan) Keith and I took a lot from those guys.”

Coaches hope Dach can share those lessons with his teammates.

"He can bring leadership," said Tourigny. "He had the chance to live a season with guys like and he's been in the bubble as well and that will be really helpful for the rest of the group."

He’s also being counted on to lead on the ice after recording 23 points in 64 games for Chicago as well as six more points in nine playoff games in the Edmonton bubble.

“When those games start coming up you don't have a lot of down time and it's pretty go, go, go so you go to find your rest when you can and make sure you're ready to perform on demand.”

It’s a tall order, made more difficult with the weight of an expectant country watching, but also a challenge Dach embraces.

"As a Canadian kid it's a dream come true to be able to play for Team Canada in this event," Dach said.

"My mindset going in is I want to be a top player on the team."