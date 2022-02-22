Fort Whyte by-election announced, vote scheduled for March 22

A by-election has been called for the Manitoba riding previously held by former premier Brian Pallister.

Premier Heather Stefanson announced the by-election for Fort Whyte will be held on March 22.

According to Elections Manitoba, four people are running in the riding; Patrick Allard as an independent, Obby Khan for the Progressive Conservatives, Willard Reaves for the Manitoba Liberals and Trudy Schroeder for the Manitoba NDP.

"This by-election will provide the constituents of Fort Whyte an opportunity to share their voice on who will represent them in the Manitoba legislative assembly going forward," said Stefanson in a news release.

"By having this vacancy filled in a fair and timely manner, it continues the important principle of democratic representation the province of Manitoba was proudly founded on."

The province said more information about polling times and locations, as well as information on advanced polls will be released in the coming days by the chief electoral officer.

Currently at the Manitoba Legislature, there are 35 Progressive Conservatives, 17 NDPs, three Liberals and two vacant seats.

The riding of Fort Whyte was created in 1999, and has been held by the Progressive Conservative Party during every election.