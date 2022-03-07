Fort Whyte by-election nominations close; five candidates seeking seat

The nominations have closed for the by-election on the Fort Whyte riding, and five candidates are vying for the seat.

Elections Manitoba announced Monday the nominations had closed for the upcoming by-election, revealing five candidates are in the race.

New among the candidates is Nicolas Geddert, who will represent the Green Party of Manitoba. He previously represented the party in the 2019 provincial election, running as a candidate in the Elmwood riding.

Geddert joins previously declared candidates Patrick Allard (independent), Obby Khan (Progressive Conservatives), Willard Reaves (Liberals) and Trudy Schroeder (NDP).

The winner of the by-election will claim the seat previously held by former premier Brian Pallister, who announced he was stepping down as premier and MLA last year.

The Fort Whyte riding has been in place since 1999 and has only elected Progressive Conservatives to the legislature.

The by-election is set for March 22, 2022.