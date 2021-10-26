Fortier Ottawa’s lone representative in federal cabinet
Ottawa—Vanier member of Parliament Mona Fortier is the Ottawa area’s sole representative in the new federal cabinet.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named Fortier the new president of the Treasury Board on Tuesday as part of a sizeable cabinet shuffle which sees 31 ministers in new roles.
Fortier was the minister of middle class prosperity and associate minister of finance in the previous cabinet.
As part of her role Fortier will lead the Treasury Board Secretariat, which oversees the federal public service. It’s the first time a local Ottawa MP has been president of the Treasury Board since Conservative John Baird in 2007.
Yasir Naqvi, whose experience as a provincial cabinet minister had some touting him for a federal cabinet role, was not named to the ministry.
Naqvi succeeds Catherine McKenna as the MP for Ottawa Centre. McKenna was minister of environment and later minister of infrastructure before she elected not to run for re-election this year.
Fortier was first elected in a 2017 byelection, and re-elected to Parliament in 2019 and again last month.
