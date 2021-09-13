FortisBC price hike: B.C. natural gas customers about to pay more

It's not the news consumers want to hear – a price hike – but that's what's in store for those who use natural gas to heat their homes.

FortisBC is preparing to raise its rates.

Starting Oct. 1, customers in the Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island will see a monthly increase of nine per cent, or about $8, based on a home's average usage.

The utility company says the gas rate changes are due to an increase in market demand.