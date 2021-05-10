FortWhyte Alive welcomes new baby bisons

Fort Whyte Alive had a Mother’s Day surprise with the births of several new bison calves.

The new babies were announced in an Instagram post on Sunday by the centre, saying the new additions bring their bison herd to over 40 animals.

FortWhyte said the new calves are hanging out close to their mothers, gaining strength and getting to know their surroundings.

Staff of the centre look forward to watching them grow up and encourage people to stop by and say hello when it’s possible.