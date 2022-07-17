Foster group looking to save wildfire-threatened pets

A local animal rescue group is looking for help to save dogs and cats left behind in wildfire-threatened Pukatawagan.

The Manitoba Animal Alliance (MAA) is asking for monetary donations, volunteers, and supplies so they can travel to Mathias Colomb Cree Nation to rescue and feed animals evacuees were forced to leave behind.

"We don't know how many pets were left," said foster volunteer Josée Belanger-Galay. (We're) getting calls all the time, asking 'please go feed my animal, we had to leave it behind.”

She says the last few days have been spent trying to get supplies up to the northern Manitoba community, especially water.

The organization also needs volunteers to help drive pets and supplies around Winnipeg, and to help foster relocated animals. "Without people willing to take them for a little bit, we can't save these dogs and cats," she said.

It's an unfortunately familiar situation for the organization, as last year it helped evacuate animals from Pauingassi First Nation when it was threatened by a large wildfire.

"Because there's no easy transportation, they have to wait many days to get out, we're trying to get a team up there so we can rescue them," said Belanger-Galay

Fire crews continue to fight the 23,000 hectare blaze located about one kilometre from Pukatawagan.

Anyone looking to help the MAA can go here for more information.