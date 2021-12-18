Foster parents Santa and Mrs. Claus giving back

Santa Claus made a special stop in Olde Riverside Saturday

Mr. and Mrs. Claus are spreading Christmas cheer while collecting non-perishable items for local charities.

Around 50 children took photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Each child received a present donated by Jones Equipment Rental and Jones Demolition.

For the past 20 years the holiday couple have raised 75 foster children plus three of their own and also adopted a son. They say every child deserves to see Santa and enjoy true Christmas spirit.

“Parents look forward to seeing their children happy, smiling when Christmas comes around. It’s a special time of year,” said Santa. “So we are trying to make that better by doing what we do. We get more joy out of it, seeing the children’s faces then probably the parents do.”