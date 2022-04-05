Foul play involved in human remains found in RM of Woodlands: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP suspect foul play was involved in the death of a person whose remains were discovered in the RM of Woodlands last week.

An RCMP spokesperson said Tuesday that an autopsy on the remains had been completed on March 30.

The identity of the person and cause of death have not yet been confirmed, as RCMP are awaiting the autopsy results. However, RCMP did confirm foul play is involved.

RCMP previously said the remains were found on March 30. Investigators were seen combing an area on Road 79 North.

“The remains were placed at this location sometime during the winter months and were discovered when a dog that lives nearby began bringing bones to the home,” RCMP told CTV News in an email on Tuesday.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is continuing with the investigation.