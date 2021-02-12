Mounties in Richmond are asking for the public's help to investigate a man's death after he fell down a set of stairs late last month.

Police say the incident happened at about 9 p.m. on Jan. 30. A 50-year-old man from Maple Ridge was taken to hospital after falling down a set of stairs in a building on River Road, near No. 5 Road.

A few days later, on Feb. 3, that man died from his injuries.

But police say they weren't told about the incident for two more days. On Feb. 5, the Richmond detachment says it was contacted by the BC Coroners Service for clarification on what happened.

Police say members of the serious crime unit began investigating immediately.

While police didn't say what building the incident happened in, the 11700 block of River Road, which is where police say the man fell, appears to mostly have two-storey businesses.

"While the investigation is still ongoing, evidence obtained so far suggests this was indeed an accidental fall," Mounties said in a news release. "At this time, police do not suspect foul play."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file 21-3371.

Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.