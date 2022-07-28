Foul play not suspected in death of man in Kingston, Ont.

Foul play is not suspected in the death of a 55-year-old man in Kingston, Ont.

Emergency crews responded to reports of an unconscious individual at a location on John Counter Boulevard, just west Montreal Street, at approximately 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

"Attempts to resuscitate this individual were unsuccessful and they were pronounced dead at the scene," Kingston Police said in a media release.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates the death is not suspicious and foul play is not suspected.

"However, the investigation will continue with the assistance of the Coroner's Office to determine the cause of death," police said.