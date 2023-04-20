Foul play ruled out in Capreol man’s death

After initially deeming it suspicious, Greater Sudbury Police have ruled out foul play in the death of a 69-year-old Capreol man.

Police were dispatched to the man’s Morin Street residence at 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday to conduct a check because no one had heard from him in a few days.

“When officers arrived on scene and entered the home, they located the 69-year-old man deceased,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

A post-mortem conducted through the coroner’s office concluded there was nothing suspicious about the death, police said Thursday.

“The scene on Morin Street has been released and police will no longer be in the area,” the release said.

“We would like to thank the public for your patience and cooperation during the investigation.”