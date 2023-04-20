Foul play ruled out in Capreol man’s death
After initially deeming it suspicious, Greater Sudbury Police have ruled out foul play in the death of a 69-year-old Capreol man.
Police were dispatched to the man’s Morin Street residence at 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday to conduct a check because no one had heard from him in a few days.
“When officers arrived on scene and entered the home, they located the 69-year-old man deceased,” police said in a news release Wednesday.
A post-mortem conducted through the coroner’s office concluded there was nothing suspicious about the death, police said Thursday.
“The scene on Morin Street has been released and police will no longer be in the area,” the release said.
“We would like to thank the public for your patience and cooperation during the investigation.”
-
Vehicle sought in Spruce Cliff murder-suicide foundCalgary police say a vehicle sought in a murder-suicide investigation has been found.
-
Canadian Food Inspection Agency monitoring for spongy moths in Calgary as spring settles inFederal scientists are busy rolling out another year of pest monitoring equipment meant to protect Alberta's forests and agriculture.
-
Dozens gather to celebrate life of 17-year-old who was fatally stabbed on Surrey busA celebration of life was held in a Surrey park Thursday for 17-year-old Ethan Besplug, who was fatally stabbed on board a transit bus last week.
-
Spirits high at Vancouver 4-20 events, but the weather put a damper on turnoutAll the booths were set up, and merchandise of all kinds was ready to be sold, but strong wind and pounding rain kept a lot of the crowd away from this year's 4-20 celebrations in Vancouver.
-
Union representing DynaLife lab workers says job action could be on the horizonWaits for blood work in many parts of Alberta may get even longer, as private lab company DynaLife continues to struggle after taking over from the public sector.
-
-
Saint John police use stun gun in arrest of man with macheteA 29-year-old man is in police custody after a distress call Thursday afternoon in Saint John.
-
Golf shirts, smaller guns part of VPD's 'softening' approach to revamped school liaison officer programThursday's Vancouver Police Board meeting provided a glimpse into what the new school liaison officer program will look like starting in September.
-
Charges laid after alleged assault in InnisfilPolice in Innisfil have charged one man after multiple people were allegedly assaulted in the town on Wednesday.