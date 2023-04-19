Foul play suspected as Sudbury police find Capreol man dead in his home

Greater Sudbury Police said Wednesday they are investigating a suspicious death of a man in Capreol.

Police were dispatched to the man’s Morin Street residence at 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday to conduct a check because no one had heard from him in a few days.

“When officers arrived on scene and entered the home, they located the 69-year-old man deceased,” police said in a news release.

“Based on the investigation, this is being treated as a suspicious death and detectives from the major crime section of our criminal investigation division will be working in collaboration with the coroner’s office.”

A post-mortem will be conducted Thursday to help determine the cause of death.

“Patrol officers are and will continue to be on scene and members of our criminal investigation division will be canvassing in the area for any information or video surveillance footage,” the release said.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.