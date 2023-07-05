'Foul play' suspected in collision that killed woman, injured man in Cranbrook, B.C.

Mounties in Cranbrook, B.C., say they believe foul play was behind a collision that killed a woman and injured a man over the Canada Day long weekend.

In a statement Wednesday, Cranbrook RCMP shared the identity of the deceased in hopes of furthering their investigation into the crash.

Anna Morigeau was found dead inside a "newer model grey Ford F-150" in the city on Sunday, according to police.

Officers were called to the crash scene on Mission Wasa Low Road in the early morning hours of that day and found Morigeau's body in the driver's seat of the vehicle.

"Shortly after the discovery, a male was admitted into the East Kootenay Regional Hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening injury and believed to be in the same vehicle as Ms. Morigeau," police said in their statement, adding that the man is being considered a victim of the crash.

The B.C. RCMP's Southeast District Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation, according to police, who added that a man was taken into custody in connection to the case, but has been released without charges.

"Ms. Morigeau’s cause of death will not be released at this point to protect the integrity of the investigation," Mounties said.

Investigators are asking anyone who had contact with Morigeau on Canada Day or into the early morning hours of the following day to contact them as soon as possible.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit can be reached at 1-877-987-8477.