Founder of popular Toronto café dies aged 88

The owner of one of Toronto's most popular cafés has died.

Rocco Mastrangelo, the founder of Café Diplomatico in Little Italy, died on April 26 at 88 years old.

"Café Diplomatico remains to be one of his most proud and dearest accomplishments," a statement from the café said. "In 1968 alongside his father and brothers, he worked hard to introduce the café culture that we have all come to know and love on College Street today."

According to his obituary, Mastrangelo was born in Anzano Di Puglia, Italy, before he moved to Canada.

He had been married to his wife, Virginia, for 62 years.

Mastrangelo's cause of death has not been released.

Café Diplomatico will remain closed for takeout and delivery until Friday to mourn his death.

Mastrangelo's funeral will be live streamed on April 30 due to COVID-19 restrictions.