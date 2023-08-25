Founder of Sault’s Helping Hands steps down after 10-years of service

After founding Sault Ste. Marie Helping Hands in 2013, board president Wendy Gutcher has announced that she is leaving the organization.

Gutcher initially operated Helping Hands out of her basement, and it’s now on its third home on Wellington Street West.

Serving as a place where the less fortunate can get free clothing, Gutcher has made many close relationships in her time at the helm of the organization.

"I love them,” she said.

“They're my family. I don't have any family except my kids. But these people that walk in the door are my family."

Thursday was her last day and while she remained busy with everyday tasks, she made time for the many community members who dropped by with cards, flowers, some thoughtful words or a hug.

Neighbour Bonnie Daynes said she has grown to idolize Gutcher since first hearing of Helping Hands.

"Wendy has always made the time" for her, Daynes said.

"She's helped me in so many ways. I just moved and I needed a lot of stuff and she helped me with it. Every time my kids grow out of clothes and I don't have the money at the time, I just come over and she's willing to help everyone."

Gutcher said the main reason she is stepping away from the organization is to focus on her own well-being.

"I have health problems,” she said.

“I have 80-year-old lungs and I'm having a hard time breathing. I'm finding that the air in here is not good for me."

As for the future of Helping Hands, the board of directors will decide on a new president at its annual general meeting Sept. 27.

"Helping Hands is always going to be here, if it’s in the right people's hands,” Gutcher said.

“It’s a lot of work, and I'm not sure if they realize the amount of work that's behind this organization."

She plans to take some time to rest while also planning her next charitable venture.

"As long as I can help in some direction, I'm never going to walk away," she said.