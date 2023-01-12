Four adults, child injured in two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's west end

Four adults and a child were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Dunrobin.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Dunrobin Road, between Murphy Side Road and the Thomas A. Dolan Parkway, at approximately 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

Ottawa paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa the collision involved a cargo truck and an SUV.

Three adults were transported to the Ottawa Hospital Trauma Centre in serious but stable condition.

Paramedics say a child was transported to the trauma centre in stable condition.

Another adult was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Paramedics say none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Ottawa police continue to investigate.