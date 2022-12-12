Four alleged impaired drivers arrested over the weekend in Essex County

Essex County OPP took four alleged impaired drivers off the road over the weekend.

The drivers were arrested and charged with alcohol-related driving offences.

On Dec. 9, at 6:07 p.m., a member of the public reported a traffic complaint on Highway 3. Officers located the vehicle on Highway 3 near Division Road in the Town of Kingsville and conducted a traffic stop. Upon speaking with the driver, police say it was apparent the driver had recently consumed an alcoholic beverage at which time a roadside screening device was administered. As a result, the driver was arrested and was transported to a local detachment for further testing.

The 39-year-old Leamington resident was charged with:

Operation While Impaired - Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus

On Dec. 9, at 8:58 p.m., members of the Leamington OPP responded to a minor collision in a parking lot on John Street, Municipality of Leamington.

As a result of an investigation, a 42-year-old Kingsville resident, was charged with:

Operation While Impaired- Alcohol

Operation While Impaired - Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

On Dec. 10, at 8:41 p.m., members of the Essex OPP observed a vehicle weaving in their lane, a traffic stop was initiated on County Road 23 in the Town of Kingsville. Police say the driver was displaying signs of impairment and was arrested without incident.

As a result of an investigation, a 70-year-old Lakeshore resiendt, was charged with:

Operation While Impaired- Alcohol

Operation While Impaired - Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

On Dec. 11, at 5:17 p.m., a member of the public reported a traffic complaint in the Municipality in Lakeshore. An officer located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on County Road 46 near Naylor Side Road. Upon speaking with the driver, police say it was apparent the driver had recently consumed an alcoholic beverage.

As a result of an investigation, a 43-year-old Lakeshore resident, was charged with:

Operation While Impaired- Alcohol

Operation While Impaired - Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

All of the accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on later dates. A 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute to the accused.

Police say if you suspect someone is driving while their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired, either by drug or alcohol, call police at 911 to report it immediately.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.