Four armed suspects sought by police after home invasion in Innisfil

Police are looking for several suspects in connection with a robbery home invasion in Innisfil.

According to South Simcoe Police, four armed suspects entered a house Thursday night around 8:30 and stole several firearms that were lawfully stored.

Police say the suspects assaulted one of the victims before taking off in a black Porsche SUV that may have been driven by a fifth person.

Paramedics treated the victim for minor injuries.

Police ask anyone in the area of Big Bay Point and West Street during the time of the robbery who saw anything suspicious or has dash cam or security video to contact them.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to call the detective at 905-775-3311, ext. 1054 or via email.

Alternatively, to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.