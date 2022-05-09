Four arrested after explosive device, drugs seized from home in South Tetagouche: N.B. RCMP

Four people were arrested last week after the New Brunswick RCMP says they seized an explosive device and drugs from a home in South Tetagouche, N.B.

RCMP, along with the Bathurst Police Force and BNPP Regional Police, started an investigation into drug trafficking last month.

As part of the investigation, police executed a search warrant at a home on Route 180 at approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

During the search, police say they found what appeared to be an explosive device. The RCMP's explosives disposal unit was called and the device was safely removed.

“Police resumed the search, and seized quantities of what is believed to be crack cocaine, as well as an unsecured firearm and ammunition, and drug trafficking paraphernalia, including a digital scale and an unknown substance believed to be a cutting agent,” said Cpl. Hans Ouellette, with the New Brunswick RCMP, in a news release.

Police say a 43-year-old man from South Tetagouche was arrested at the scene. He was later released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 8.

Three other people were also arrested at the scene, but were later released.