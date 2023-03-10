Four arrested, BB gun seized in Kitchener bust

A gun investigation in Kitchener has led to the arrest of four people.

Waterloo regional police officers, including members of the tactical unitwere seen at 140 Weber Street East on Friday afternoon.

In an email to CTV News, police said they received a report about “an individual in possession of a firearm.”

They said officers contained the building and recovered a BB gun.

Four arrests were made but police have not yet released details on the charges.

They said no one was hurt.

The police investigation is ongoing.