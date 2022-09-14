Four arrested, counterfeit money and equipment seized: N.B. RCMP

New Brunswick RCMP has arrested four people and seized counterfeiting equipment and counterfeit money as part of an ongoing investigation in Tracadie.

Last month, police received more than 15 complaints about counterfeit money used at local businesses across the Acadian Peninsula.

Police say they were able to identify two people and a vehicle of interest.

On Aug. 30, just after 4 p.m., police stopped a vehicle that matched the description of the vehicle in Tracadie.

Police say a 34-year-old man and a 35-year-old man, both from Tracadie, were arrested without incident.

The men were later released pending a future court appearance.

Around 9:20 a.m. on Sept. 7, an officer responded to a report that a woman had used counterfeit money to buy something at a local business in Tracadie.

Police say they arrested a 36-year-old woman from the town at the scene without incident.

She was later released pending a future court appearance.

Later that day, around 7:45 p.m., police executed a search warrant at a home on Rivière-à-la-truite Street in Tracadie in connection with their investigation.

During their search, police seized counterfeit money, as well as equipment used to make counterfeit money.

A 51-year-old man was arrested at the scene without incident, according to police.

The man was later released pending a future court appearance.