Four arrested in 2020 homicide linked to organized crime in Gatineau, Que.

Quebec provincial police say four people have been arrested in connection with a 2020 homicide in Gatineau that investigators believe is linked to organized crime.

Ryan Bracken, 31, was found unconscious on Eddy Street on Dec. 11, 2020 and later died in hospital. He was Gatineau's fourth homicide victim that year. The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) took over the file a week later due the possible link to organized crime in the province.

In a news release, the SQ said the organized crime murder investigation team arrested four people Tuesday afternoon.

Wally-Isaya Laguerre-Lamarre, 24, Isahia Paulotte, 21, Donte Malik Strachan, 24, and Tyann Strachan, 27 will appear before a judge in Gatineau on Wednesday.

Charges have yet to be confirmed.

Police from Gatineau, Ottawa, the SQ and the MRC des Collines de l’Outaouais all took part in the investigation.