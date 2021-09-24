Four arrested in Cedar Street incident: North Bay police

Few details are known, but North Bay police have reopened Cedar Street after an incident Friday morning that triggered a 'hold and secure' protocol at several area schools.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident at the corner of Cedar Street and Morin Street, David Woolley of North Bay Police Service told CTV News in an email. He said the situation has been safely resolved.

"As this is an ongoing investigation, this is all the information we can release at this time," Woolley said.

A tweet was posted at 9:20 a.m. saying "police are dealing with an active situation at a residence in the area."

PUBLIC SAFETY - Please avoid the area of Cedar Street at Morin Street and McLeod Street, #NorthBay.

Police are dealing with an active situation at a residence in the area.

Officers from the police emergency response unit were seen at an apartment building on the corner of Cedar and Morin streets.

The situation prompted several area schools to go into a 'hold and secure,' Victoria Johnson from the Nipissing Parry Sound Catholic District School Board told CTV News over the phone.

St. Joseph Scollard Hall, Ecole secondaire catholique Algonquin, along with a few elementary schools went into a 'hold and secure' protocol around 9:40 a.m. and it was lifted around 10:35 a.m. During a 'hold and secure' everyone inside the school must remain indoors and no one is allowed to enter the school.

Students and staff are all safe.