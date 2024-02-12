Four arrested in Saskatoon for weekend offences

Three men and a woman were arrested in Saskatoon over the weekend for charges ranging from aggravated assault to vehicle theft.

The aerial support unit — the police surveillance plane — played a pivotal role in the arrests, according to a Saskatoon police news release.

On Sunday around 8:30 p.m., Saskatoon police were called to the scene of an altercation in the 400 block of Confederation Drive where a man was stabbed and a woman was assaulted, police said.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The 17-year-old suspect fled the scene and was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

About two hours later on Sunday, police were dispatched to Avenue O and 21st Street West for another altercation.

Police said the airplane tracked the suspect to the 100 block of Avenue O South and recorded him throwing something on the ground. Officers later identified it as a sawed-off rifle, according to the release.

Police said an 18-year-old man was charged with possessing a weapon dangerous to the public and concealing a weapon, along with a breach of court orders.

At around 1 a.m. on Monday, police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Gibson Bend.

Officers attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle fled. The airplane followed the vehicle to the airport where police said the suspects fled on foot.

A 25-year-old woman was arrested and charged with multiple offences relating to possession of an uncontrolled substance, theft over $5,000, and possession of a weapon.

Later on the day, police were called to the 3000 block of 33rd Street West for another stolen vehicle.

Police said airplane was able to track the suspect and vehicle to the 100 block Avenue T South and a 28-year-old was arrested.