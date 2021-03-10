A Wallaceburg drug bust led to the seizure of $1,400 worth of suspected meth and oxycodone pills, knives, stolen items, a large amount of cash and the arrest of four people.
Chatham-Kent police executed a warrant Tuesday morning at a residence on Wallace Street where officers also seized three digital scales, two cell phones, three packs of contraband cigarettes, a stolen Yamaha ATV, and a stolen Honda generator.
Police arrested the following suspects who are facing various charges:
- Michael Todd Labadie, 51, of Wallaceburg was arrested and charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking, two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, two counts of being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5,000
- Myrakle Cook, 23, of Wallaceburg was arrested and is facing charges of drug possession, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, failing to comply with her release conditions
- Carley Phair, 33 of Sarnia was arrested and charged with two counts of being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5,000
- Jean Guy Gagner, 52 of Wallaceburg was arrested and facing two counts of being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5,000