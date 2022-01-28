Four arrested, more than 20 charges laid following Windsor Police DIGS investigation
Four people have been arrested after police seized a number of weapons including two handguns and a rifle, as well as illicit drugs from a Windsor residence following a trafficking investigation.
The Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns Enforcement (DIGS) launched an investigation this month into the suspected trafficking of illegal drugs.
During the investigation, police identified a suspect and a suspect residence in the 1400 block of Pillette Road as being involved. As well, police say a man with an outstanding Canada-wide parole suspension warrant was believed to be at the house.
Officers received judicial authorization to search the residence. On Thursday, the DIGS Unit, Emergency Services Unit (ESU) and the Repeat Offenders Parole Enforcement Squad (ROPE) collaboratively executed the warrant.
Police say several people were found inside the home, including both suspects who were arrested without incident.
Police seized two loaded handguns, a rifle, a pellet gun, a quantity of drugs, and cash found in the residence.
Police have charged Gary Bravo, 52, from Windsor with:
- Possession of a prohibited firearm - no licence
- Possession of a restricted firearm - no licence
- Possession of a prohibited device - no licence
- Contravene Firearms Act - storage
- Possession of a loaded restricted firearm
- Possession of a firearm with defaced serial number
- Possession of a firearm knowing it had been obtained by the commission of an offence
- Possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking - two counts
- Possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of a firearm while prohibited - ten counts
- Possession of prohibited device while prohibited - three counts
- Possession of ammunition while prohibited - ten counts
In addition to being arrested on his outstanding Parole Suspension Warrant, Abdullah Waseem, 22, is charged with:
- Possession of a prohibited firearm - no licence
- Contravene Firearms Act - storage
- Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm
- Possession of MDMA for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of a firearm while prohibited - two counts
- Possession of prohibited device while prohibited - two counts
- Possession of ammunition while prohibited - two counts
A 27-year-old Windsor woman is also facing charges for possession with the purpose of trafficking.
Police say a 52-year-old Windsor man who was inside the residence was also arrested for an outstanding warrant.
